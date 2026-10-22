How George Karlaftis leads the Chiefs' defense -- even without racking up sacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sure, George Karlaftis' sack later in the game was nice.

But Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte wants to discuss something else when speaking about his teammate Karlaftis on Wednesday in the Chiefs' locker room.

In the third quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs defense was backed up in a goal-to-go scenario. Suddenly, a whole lot was coming Karlaftis' way after quarterback Justin Herbert took the snap.

Running back Keaton Mitchell came in motion in front of Karlaftis' face. Another running back -- Omarion Hampton -- bluffed toward him before running upfield.

Through the chaos, Karlaftis stood his ground. He shuffled his feet, remaining confident in his read.

Sure enough, when Herbert underhanded a pass to running back Kimani Vidal, Karlaftis was there to blow up the play, wrapping his arms around Vidal's knees for a 1-yard loss.

It's not the type of moment that leads sports highlight shows. But Gillotte pointed it out as a standout effort -- the sort of unsung contribution Karlaftis has delivered often in recent weeks.

"He's making plays -- really smart plays, too -- all across the field," Gillotte told The Athletic.

In this instance, Gillotte said, Karlaftis read his keys correctly. He trusted his film study during the week and leaned on coaching pointers he'd received from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

"You know what you're going to get on pass rush. He's relentless," Gillotte said. "And he wins. You can rally around people like that."

The Chiefs defense has done that for two straight games, with Karlaftis emerging with one of the best two-game stretches of his five-year career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Karlaftis' 19 QB pressures since Week 4 are the most in the NFL. That's even more impressive considering Karlaftis and the Chiefs had a bye in Week 5.

"Rushing his tail off, man," defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga said Wednesday. "Just being able to be a baller and get to the QB when we need him to."

Advanced numbers also show Karlaftis performing at an elite level for the season -- even if his sack total doesn't fully capture it.

Per SūmerSports' data, Karlaftis has pressured the QB on 22 percent of his non-blitz rushes, which is best among qualified edge rushers and 9 percentage points above league average. PFF, meanwhile, has Karlaftis with 14 QB hits, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Buffalo Bills' Gregory Rousseau.

All that, though, has produced only one sack; Karlaftis wrapped up Herbert from an interior line position in the final two minutes of the Chiefs' 22-6 home victory Sunday.

"It was late in the game, and I knew I had a bead on what he was trying to do, and how to rush him in order for him not to escape," Karlaftis said. "I guess that goes to coaching, game planning. Like I said, all of us playing together."

Karlaftis also sees better things ahead for the D-line.

He said the team is just now figuring out how to use all its pieces. And working together -- as Karlaftis did on his sack, working an inside power move with rookie R Mason Thomas speed rushing around the edge -- will only become more natural, too.

"We haven't had a lot of guys like R Mason, like Peter (Woods), in years past. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) has come along. Ashton, now that he's healthy," Karlaftis said. "I think the more we play as a group and together, I think the better and better we'll get."

Could this just be the start for Karlaftis as well? A first-round pick of the Chiefs in 2022, Karlaftis is just 25. He's actually only two days older than Chargers rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, who was the 22nd pick in April's NFL Draft.

Karlaftis has emerged after an injury-filled 2025, when he played through the latter half of the season with a broken hand. Cullen later lauded Karlaftis' toughness, saying it was difficult for him to compete last season with his power hand injured.

"Even last year, I think he was doing really good for being down a hand. It just speaks to what kind of person he is, how hard he works and how much film he studies," Gillotte said. "This year, he gets to show more of what he could have done last year, and be able to build on top of it."

Gillotte says the Chiefs are lucky to have Karlaftis for other reasons. He said, in many ways, Karlaftis is like a "distant big brother" for his teammates, always there in times of need without needing to be a rah-rah type in the locker room.

"But he'll show up for you when you need it," Gillotte said. "That's special in the league, having people that you can count on, just to try to steer people the right way."

And on the field? Gillotte has a different nickname for Karlaftis: "Mr. Reliable."

Gillotte said you know what you're going to get from Karlaftis, which has made him a staple of a Chiefs defense that has exceeded expectations during the team's 5-0 start.

"George just brings it day in and day out," Gillotte said. "His energy is infectious."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.