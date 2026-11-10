Josh Allen, Bills offense have no peer after taking everything the Vikings' defense had

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Buffalo Bills thought they knew.

They even had an extra day to study the Minnesota Vikings' wicked defense, to talk through the best possible strategies, to simulate it in practice as best they could.

Then came 8:16 p.m. Monday night.

The Bills won the coin flip and had the gall to take the ball first. That meant they welcomed the Vikings' defense onto the U.S. Bank Stadium field.

Come get some, Buffalo thought.

"The Mike Tyson quote comes to mind," Bills right tackle Spencer Brown said. "Everybody has a plan until you start getting punched in the mouth. It's, like, 'F--, OK … Remember the game plan, remember what you talked about.'"

The Vikings fired uppercuts, hooks and haymakers from the opening bell, but the Bills absorbed the blows and kept marching forward, eventually stepping over their slumped opponents. The 23-6 victory didn't prove much about the Bills' defense because they only had to shadowbox all night, but we did learn the offense has no peer.

"That's the type of game it was, a grind-it-out game, a bloody game," Bills running back James Cook said. "We stuck with it, stuck with it.

"Then eventually we broke them."

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores attacked from every angle. Minnesota crammed the run, kept Allen in the pocket, knocked him around good. He was hit 11 times while throwing and sacked a season-high four times. The Bills committed five false starts amid the pressure and before an animated crowd.

Through it all, Bills coach Joe Brady didn't panic and Allen, the MVP favorite, didn't flinch. Unlike during the collapse Allen couldn't overcome while losing to the Denver Broncos last postseason, he walked the Vikings down.

It helped, of course, that Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz played worse than the undrafted-rookie-emergency-quarterback-in-his-pro-debut the Bills beat last week. But the Bills also strung together dominant second-half drives to keep the ball for 42:32, their longest time of possession in 37 years.

"It's just a mindset of going out there and not being result-driven," Allen said, "going out there and being process-driven and understanding what they're trying to do and, at the end of the day, having fun playing football.

"Had a bad play early on. Wipe it, next drive let's go, and finding joy in the game itself."

At the end of the first quarter, the Bills had completed four possessions. Allen's passer rating was 18.4, seventh-lowest of his career after 15 minutes. He was penalized for intentional grounding and threw an end-zone interception. Allen didn't compensate with his legs either. Nor did Cook, who carried 11 times for 17 yards. Nobody had more than one catch.

I asked Allen and Cook what it was like to go from watching Minnesota's defense on film to being immersed in it.

"That s--'s crazy," Cook replied. "It's seeing ghosts."

"You can be as prepared as possible," said Allen, "but those guys on that side of the ball are coming and they're coming fast."

Adding to the chaos was that both starters on the offensive line's left side were unable to play. Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins suffered a rib injury while defeating the Baltimore Ravens last week, while left guard Alec Anderson hurt his right ankle.

One of the most trusted backups on Buffalo's roster is veteran guard Austin Corbett, the former Carolina Panthers starter and captain. Third-year pro Tylan Grable, who made his third NFL start last week at right tackle for Spencer Brown, flipped to Dawkins' spot on Allen's blind side.

"He also told me (last week) was the first game he's ever played at right tackle the whole time," Brown said. "Which, for me, if I had to play left tackle the whole time, I'd be s--ting my pants a little bit."

As vicious as the Vikings' defense was, it eroded little by little as Wentz couldn't keep the offense on the field and the Bills refused to yield.

Nine of Cook's first dozen carries were for two yards or shorter. Then he went for five, then seven, then three, then nine.

Allen started to find enough space to throw. The windows remained tight, but on Buffalo's final possession of the first half, he completed all six of his throws for 71 yards and the only touchdown Buffalo would need. He rolled right to buy time and fired into the back of the end zone for tight end Keleki Latu's first NFL score.

The old paradox about the unstoppable force versus the immovable object vanished in the second half.

Bills linebacker Dorian Williams made a spectacular catch to deny tight end T.J. Hockenson up the seam and kill the Vikings' best chance to get back into the game. On the next play, Cook ran off right guard. The Vikings swarmed him at the line. Cook was so enveloped that he couldn't be seen in the crowd. But the pile kept moving and moving and moving. Brown, most notably, shoved the pile forward for nine yards.

"My favorite play of the day," Corbett said. "Our run was stuffed. They got us. Boom, we kept pushing it. First down."

The game wasn't won, but it felt over.

Minnesota's offense was flaccid, while Buffalo found confidence and traction even as Flores unleashed hellfire.

Seven Vikings collected 11 quarterback hits. Andrew Van Ginkel was the biggest nuisance with four of them, and nearly pulled a strip-sack-recovery at the Bills' goal line. The play was overturned by replay because Allen's shin was down a millisecond before the ball dislodged.

But after his feeble first quarter, Allen completed 16 of 20 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Not counting an end-of-half kneeldown, he ran five times for 16 yards -- enough to eclipse the 5,000-yard milestone.

Cook finished with 31 attempts, one shy of his career-high, for 107 yards and a touchdown with 6:17 remaining. He has at least 75 rushing yards and a TD in seven straight games, the longest such streak in Bills history and the longest in the NFL since LaDainian Tomlinson's eight games in 2006.

Buffalo's first drive after halftime lasted 14 plays, and the third went 15, ending in a field goal and a touchdown, respectively.

"That defense is one of the best in the league, in any year," Allen said. "I don't care, going back a long time, a really tough defense to go against. We stuck in there."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.