With Josh Jacobs sidelined, Packers should let Kaleb Johnson lead the backfield

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The next month might be Kaleb Johnson's time to shine.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that running back Josh Jacobs will undergo surgery to repair a broken right ring finger suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the New England Patriots. LaFleur didn't offer a return timetable for his feature back and said injured reserve is a possibility.

LaFleur added that the Packers won't necessarily add outside running back help. He cited the impending return of veteran Chris Brooks, who returned to practice last week after missing four games with an ankle injury. He then mentioned the performance of Johnson, who might be the team's best option if Jacobs misses a couple of games.

Green Bay averaged 60.6 rushing yards per game over the first eight weeks -- the lowest mark by any NFL team this decade, according to TruMedia. Johnson helped revive the ground attack against the Patriots, carrying 14 times for 68 yards (4.9 yards per carry). His 34-yard run, the team's longest of the season, accounted for half of that total, but he had six other runs of at least 4 yards and a bruising 2-yard touchdown for his first-career score.

Through the first eight games, the Packers averaged 2.9 yards per rush.

If you're questioning why a 68-yard performance is worth acknowledging, you're not wrong. That's just how bad the Packers had been on the ground. Johnson's 42 rushing yards in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the previous single-game high for a Packer this season.

"I thought he did a good job," LaFleur said of Johnson. "I thought when there were lanes there, he hit it. Obviously he broke a couple explosive runs. That was definitely encouraging to see."

Johnson saw his role virtually disappear over the last month after losing a fumble on the Buccaneers' 1-yard line -- a mistake that overshadowed his 31-yard sprint, which stood as the Packers' longest run through eight games. LaFleur addressed the team's multiple turnovers after the win, saying the best teacher for ball security is the bench.

Though Johnson received seven carries the following week in a win over the Chicago Bears, he touched the ball once against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and was a healthy scratch the next two games once Jacobs returned. Johnson finally got another chance against the Patriots with MarShawn Lloyd sidelined with a knee injury.

LaFleur said Monday that Johnson's Week 4 fumble wasn't necessarily the reason his playing time cratered.

"It's always a little bit more difficult when you get a back in here, and he hasn't been around and gone through the full training of an offseason and just knowing the ins and outs of the protections," LaFleur said. "Obviously this year, we're throwing the ball a lot more than we have in the past. I think the protection element is a key component that you have to own."

Johnson, a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, clearly has talent, which led to the Packers trading a 2028 sixth-round pick for him shortly before roster cutdown day. His physical prowess stands out -- he's listed at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds -- even if he's not a speedster. Johnson flaunted his pass protection skills when he first arrived in Green Bay, but that area of his game evidently still needed work as of late.

With the Packers keeping only three running backs active on game day, Johnson lost his spot to Jacobs, Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr., an able pass protector who flashed with the ball in his hands.

After Johnson's performance Sunday, the Packers have more reason to make sure he sees the field, even if both Lloyd and Brooks are healthy. Lloyd has shown next to nothing this season, but it seems unlikely the Packers will bench him. Brooks will undoubtedly play when activated, so Strong could be the odd man out.

Lloyd and Brooks can provide modest production, but why not roll with the hot hand after the team's best rushing performance of the season?

"The more time that he's spent here, it's really helped him to develop and understand not just the culture, but just the culture of the offense," longtime Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said recently of Johnson. "He's a lot further along than what he was and, as you know, it's just a matter of opportunities coming up.

"But the one thing he's done a really good job of is being a pro. He's done a great job being on special teams, when you could go the other way in terms of your attitude, like when you're playing and almost on the brink of starting to now all of a sudden you're not. … He's continued to try to put himself in a situation where, 'Give me another shot at it so I can show you what I can do,' so been pretty pleased with him from that standpoint."

Johnson's second shot could be coming. The Packers' playoff outlook could hinge on how much he seizes the opportunity.

"I feel like this is a little thing of what I can do when I get comfortable with the system," Johnson said Sunday. "Going over plays with Coach Sirmans every day and just building on that and learning what to do on and off the field and just being me, just getting comfortable and confident."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.