What Bears left tackle Theo Benedet proved playing every snap in back-to-back wins

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears left tackle Theo Benedet called last week the toughest of his career as far as getting ready for a game.

In the closest thing to a hometown game as the Vancouver native will have, Benedet had several family members in Seattle, and they watched as he played every snap in the Bears' momentous win over the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."

Late in the game, though, Benedet injured his shoulder. Tuesday morning proved to be the most challenging part of his week.

"Waking up after that Seattle game and feeling like death (was the low point)," Benedet said in the locker room after Sunday night's 27-24 win over the Bucs.

In the team's estimated Wednesday injury report, Benedet would not have participated. Thursday, he was limited. Friday, coach Ben Johnson and Benedet wanted to see how it looked. They had 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo ready if needed.

Then Friday afternoon, shockingly, Benedet had no injury designation. He was good to go.

"I was kind of in the same boat as (Johnson) where I wanted it to be good," Benedet said. "I felt like I could play this week, but it had to show on Friday and ultimately I felt like I did and I told him I'm ready to go."

During the week, Benedet was doing rehab at 7 a.m. every morning to recover, and he had only a few days to do so on an especially short week, as the Bears flew home from Seattle on Tuesday.

"This is probably the toughest week of my career in terms of preparation and in terms of, you wake up every morning with an injury and just willing yourself to just take the next step, take the next rep and try to rehab it as soon as possible," Benedet said. "But I'm lucky. I had a great support staff. I got to thank (assistant athletic trainer) Adam (LaVan) in the training room. It was all hands on deck this week, and he did a great job to just kind of do enough to get me out there."

Not only did Benedet start Sunday against the Bucs' stout front, but he played every snap -- again. The coaching staff has shown immense trust in Benedet, who wasn't even taking left tackle reps most of training camp while they sorted through a competition that included Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie. Now Benedet has played every snap in back-to-back games heading into the bye for a 7-2 team with one of the league's best offenses.

"In a way, it's gratifying to know that they want you out there even if you're not 100 percent because they feel you can help the team and … that was really just a question, was I going to help the team or hurt the team being out there?" Benedet said, "and I felt like I could help."

No one is at 100 percent this time of year. But the Bears have plenty of examples of guys fighting through it. A couple of weeks ago, it was guard Jonah Jackson, also on a short week, playing despite a hip injury that limited him in the days leading up to the win over the Patriots.

"He's tough as nails," Jackson said of Benedet. "Guys all over the board are dealing with stuff, some things you guys just might not know about. Credit to him doing his job and doing it at a high level."

Before Week 9, Benedet ranked fourth in the league among offensive tackles in ESPN's "pass block win rate" category, which "measures the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer." That's impressive for an undrafted player out of Canada who didn't play left tackle until last summer, and someone whose calling card is run blocking.

It's worth remembering Benedet's path to this spot. He got hurt in the preseason as a rookie under Matt Eberflus, and that coaching staff had him at guard. Johnson and offensive line coach Dan Roushar arrived in 2025 to revamp the offensive line but retained Benedet, despite little tape.

An incredible athlete, Benedet moved up the depth chart as the backup right tackle in 2025 and eventually got involved in that summer's left tackle battle. He took over for Jones in Week 4 and started eight games while appearing in 16. This past offseason was the first in his football career that he could focus on the blind side. His roster spot never seemed in jeopardy even though he wasn't getting starter's reps -- his ability to play both tackle spots was highly valued.

The Bears began the season with a rotation at left tackle, as a way to keep their players fresh but also a recognition that Benedet earned his reps. When Jones went down with an injury, Benedet took over, and even with Trapilo back, he has asserted himself nicely.

"I feel really good about Theo right now as well, what he brings to the table," Johnson said after the Week 4 win over the Jets. "Particularly in the run game, we feel like he played solid last week and is only going to play better the more experience he gets."

Fast forward to the Week 7 victory over the Patriots, Johnson said, "(Benedet) strains, he looks to finish, and that's sorely needed there up front. … We've got no issues on that left side as far as I'm concerned."

Benedet can use the week off to rest his shoulder as the Bears get set for the second half of the season -- he will also try to watch his University of British Columbia Thunderbirds take on the University of Regina Rams for the Canada West Final in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the Bears, who are third in the NFL in total yards per game and seventh in points scored, can feel comfortable about left tackle. His coaches took note of what he did this week leading up to and during the win over Tampa.

"I think it's tremendous growth, and certainly him being a young player understanding that this team still needs him," Johnson said. "We talk about there's gonna be games over the course of the season where you're not 100 percent and yet we need you going out there and giving every little ounce you got in your 90 percent or your 85 percent, and I think that was a case of him last night pushing through and being out there for his buddies."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.