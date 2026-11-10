As Jadarian Price shows flashes of brilliance, the Seahawks expect more to come

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon figured he had Jadarian Price right where he wanted him.

Midway through the second quarter on Sunday in Seattle, Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock opened a drive by finding Price coming out of the backfield for a checkdown in the left flat. But Price didn't go down for a short gain -- he juked Simon to the turf before slithering through a pair of Cardinals defenders for a 17-yard pickup.

Price finished the 17-3 win over the Cardinals with four catches and a team-high 54 receiving yards. While Price chipped in 24 rushing yards on nine carries, the rookie was most impactful in the passing game.

"He's electric," wide receiver Cooper Kupp said. "He is a slash runner. He's decisive. Obviously has great hands, and him being able to activate them in different parts of the field, I think all of our backs have shown an ability to do that.

"But Jadarian did a great job of that."

Halfway through the season, there have been few examples of Price living up to his billing as a first-round rookie. He has played in only five of Seattle's nine games and was benched for much of the 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 27 after losing a fumble for the second consecutive game.

After that game, Price missed all of October with a chest injury, which turned out to be a significant blow to Seattle's already-sputtering rushing attack. The Seahawks were without fellow running back Zach Charbonnet for the first seven weeks of the season while he recovered from a torn ACL, before he and Price returned for last Monday's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Since then, Price and Charbonnet have combined for 41 of Seattle's 42 rushing attempts by running backs, totaling 153 yards (3.73 yards per carry). Price has 47 carries for 172 rushing yards and zero touchdowns halfway through his rookie season.

That's far from putting the Seahawks among the league's elite rushing teams. Seattle still ranks last in the NFL in expected points added on rushing plays this season (minus-57.4), per TruMedia, though much of that damage came on early-season fumbles. Over the past two weeks, they rank 23rd in rushing EPA (minus-7.6) -- not where the team wants to be, but a small sign of progress.

The combination of Price and Charbonnet has brought competency back to a position that lacked it for much of the Seahawks' 5-4 start to their Super Bowl title defense.

"Shout out to those guys, man," said tight end AJ Barner, who had the team's only rushing touchdown on Sunday, a 1-yarder out of the "Barnyard" sneak package. "Charbs running incredibly tough. JD, just the spark that he provided, and the O-line, too, just getting back to what we were doing. Again, there is a whole other level that we can get to. But I felt like we took a lot of strides."

Price wasn't just a change-of-pace option relative to the bruising Charbonnet, nor was he just Lock's safety valve out of the backfield. The 5-foot-11, 209-pound tailback made an over-the-shoulder catch for 15 yards on third-and-8 on Seattle's first touchdown drive, flashing both his speed and hands in the process.