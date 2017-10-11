High-Flying Adventures in the Research Notes: Week 6

I don't want to be dismissive of the unstoppable fighting spirit of the New York Football Giants, but is any team more titanically doomed on Sunday? At full health, the winless Giants would have been heavy underdogs on the road against the Broncos' excellent defense. But now there's a scenario in which they will be without all of their starting receivers. Like, literally all of them! Has this ever happened? Probably not! Eli Manning should send a doppelganger to the game and just shoot an insurance commercial with his brother instead. Meanwhile, there is strong evidence of internal mutiny afoot with DRC's disappearing act and subsequent suspension (or was it the other way around?), an additional subplot that does not bode well for either New York's chances in Denver or coach Ben McAdoo's longterm job security.