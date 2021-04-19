Gil Brandt's Hot 100, 2.0: Top prospects in 2021 NFL Draft class

Nearly one month ago, I provided the first version of my Hot 100 list of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. With Day 1 now just around the corner, and with several prospects working out at their pro days in the interim, I've updated my ranking below.

Before we dig into the names, a couple of notes:

1) As I did in version 1.0, I've provided bite-sized nuggets of information about the top 50 players, including new blurbs for the biggest movers -- anyone who jumped 10-plus spots, up or down -- and new entrants to the upper half of the list. To keep things neat, players who fell out of the top 50 did not keep their blurbs.

2) The unorthodox nature of this draft-prep season, with prospects working out only at their pro days and not testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, made for a complex evaluation process. Thus, you will see some swings below that might seem wilder than they really are.