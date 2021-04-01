Minnesota, Oklahoma State, UCF pro days: Rashod Bateman makes case for first round

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 48





﻿﻿﻿A few eyebrows were raised when Bateman measured 6-foot-3/8 and 190 pounds on Thursday after being listed by Minnesota at 6-2, 210, but Bateman told NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, who was on assignment at the pro day, that he's never weighed more than 200 pounds. Anyway, the subject quickly changed to Bateman's speed when he clocked an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He also posted a 36-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches.





Scouts told Pelissero the Gophers pass catcher looked really good in positional drills, which were run by Bears WR coach Mike Furrey and Panthers WR coach Frisman Jackson.





After the workout, Bateman told Pelissero he had COVID-19 last summer, which is why he initially opted out of the 2020 season, and that he never felt like himself after he opted back in. Fortunately, Bateman said he is feeling back to his normal self now.





"I just hope that I showed them that I'm a first-round draft pick," he said of his pro day showing. "I came out here and I ran fast and I performed at my best. I ran good routes. I did good in all the drills. I think I solidified myself, but at the end of the day, if that doesn't happen, I'm just here to play football."