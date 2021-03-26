Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth kicks off Round 2

Chad Reuter

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State · TE · Junior
Pick
34
New York Jets
New York Jets
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge · Junior (RS)


Pick
35
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(via Falcons)
Ronnie Perkins
Ronnie Perkins
Oklahoma · Edge · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
36
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
North Carolina · RB · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
37
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Florida · WR · Senior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
38
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR · Junior


Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
40
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton
Missouri · LB · Junior


Pick
41
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State · CB · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
42
New York Giants
New York Giants
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
43
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB · Senior


Pick
44
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
45
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Carlos Basham Jr.
Carlos Basham Jr.
Wake Forest · DE · Senior (RS)


Pick
46
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB · Junior (RS)


Pick
47
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
48
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
Oregon · S · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
49
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Tutu Atwell
Tutu Atwell
Louisville · WR · Junior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
50
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C · Senior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
51
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Dillon Radunz
Dillon Radunz
North Dakota State · OT · Senior (RS)


Pick
52
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Daviyon Nixon
Daviyon Nixon
Iowa · DT · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
53
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Hunter Long
Hunter Long
Boston College · TE · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
54
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Florida State · S · Senior


Pick
55
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Levi Onwuzurike
Levi Onwuzurike
Washington · DT · Senior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
56
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Syracuse · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
57
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Robinson
Aaron Robinson
UCF · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
58
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior


Pick
59
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Alim McNeill
Alim McNeill
N.C. State · DT · Junior


Pick
60
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown
USC · WR · Junior


Pick
61
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Elijah Molden
Elijah Molden
Washington · CB · Senior


Pick
62
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Liam Eichenberg
Liam Eichenberg
Notre Dame · OT · Senior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Quinn Meinerz
Quinn Meinerz
Wisconsin-Whitewater · C · Junior (RS)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
64
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michael Carter
Michael Carter
North Carolina · RB · Senior


