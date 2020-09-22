The injury happened during an OSU practice last November, a little more than a year after Tracin suffered his third and final knee injury under similar circumstances. Tylan felt he'd torn his ACL the moment he fell to the turf of the Cowboys' indoor practice facility, and one of the first people by his side was Tracin.

"He came over to me when I was sitting there and told me I'd get through it," said Tylan, who at the time of the injury was leading the nation with 17.0 yards per reception. "And I believed him, because he'd been through it three times. He believed that I had what it took to get through it, too."

In the early stages of rehab, when Tylan struggled with simple things like flexion in his knee, Tracin was there to tell him that was entirely normal. And when things got abnormal – the latter stages of his rehab were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced him to work out from home when OSU was shut down – Tylan already was sprinting and on the brink of return. Players rehabbing injuries were allowed back on campus in early June, before others, allowing Tylan to complete his recovery at OSU's training facility.

Roughly 10 months after the injury, Tylan returned to the field last weekend and blistered Tulsa for nearly 25 yards per catch (4 for 94) in his first game back. He'll go for his 12th career 100-yard game this Saturday against West Virginia in the Cowboys' Big 12 opener.

Kasey Dunn, who coached two Biletnikoff Award winners at Oklahoma State – Washington and Justin Blackmon, a former top-five draft pick – tussles with the question of how Tylan Wallace stacks up as a player with those two. He cites Wallace's route-running and ability to make contested catches – "combat catches," he calls them – as two of his outstanding on-field skills.

"He's does everything so well, yet there isn't anything I'd say he's off the charts on," Dunn said. "Although he might be the most physical player of any of them. He will (hit) you."

Physicality isn't a common superlative for a 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver, but it's a trait the NFL values at every position. One scout said his work ethic is outstanding and he "goes hard in the weight room." Wallace puts that physical style to use not only as a blocker and a route runner, but with the ball in the air as well.

"Tylan is the better rebounder (than Washington)," Gundy said, leaning on a basketball term in referring to deep throws targeting single coverage. "He can get up and get the ball at its highest point. He's textbook on that. And Tylan will make some circus catches, too."

In the OSU weight room, Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass paints a similar picture of Wallace's athleticism: freakish in no area but deficient in none. OSU clocked Wallace at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash prior to his injury.