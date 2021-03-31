The track where Hubbard first discovered his gift for speed wasn't a track by any legitimate definition. It was, instead, the closest thing to a track that Meadowlark Christian School track coach Corrine Timmer could offer in the snow-covered Alberta winters -- a lengthy hallway. The school had a gym, but the hallway, even on a concrete surface, was preferable because it offered a longer straightaway. Hubbard was just 6 when he began training on it, with cones on either end to alert other students not to wander in the path of a prodigy's work. Speed had always attracted the child -- he never left the house without a Hot Wheels toy car in his pocket -- and the hallway at least served the most basic function of allowing him to test his limits in a full sprint.

"Kids that age don't typically take on a proper running form. The arms flail, balance is off, and their core isn't strong enough to hold nice and firm. But Chuba applied all the technique to his stride. His style became almost perfect," Timmer said. "At a very young age, he would make me think, Now what are we going to work on?"

Timmer launched a track club years later so that Hubbard and the track coach's son, Simon, could benefit from proper facilities. But Hubbard didn't need a real track to flash real potential; hallway training was good enough to qualify him for the Hershey Track and Field North American Finals in Pennsylvania on three different occasions. He medaled every time -- twice in the 100 meters and once in the broad jump -- and was always popular with friends upon his return, thanks to the free five-pound chocolate bar he'd get from the event's complementary tour of the Hershey chocolate factory.

Hubbard's speed took him a lot further than Pennsylvania. He traveled across Canada and was eventually named the Athletics Alberta Track and Field Athlete of the Year. His track career peaked in 2015 at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Colombia, where he clocked the 10.55, and only a hamstring injury prevented him from a trip to Bydgoszcz, Poland, for the IAAF World Junior Championships.

All that speed translated to football as quickly as Hubbard first took the field. In his first pee-wee game at age 9 for the Sherwood Park Sabrecats, he broke the opening kickoff for a touchdown, took his next touch for a rushing touchdown and broke his third touch, another kickoff return, to the opponent's 5-yard line. Years later at Bev Facey High, opposing defenses were equally helpless. In one game, he had had four carries for 234 yards; in another, 12 for 350. As a junior, he averaged a ridiculous 18.6 yards per carry.

Because the competition was weak, Arroyo saw no value in Hubbard's otherworldly stats. In evaluating tape of Hubbard's play, the Oklahoma State coach saw two things he expected to translate to major college football: his willingness for contact and, of course, his track-proven speed.

"Chuba's tape, you'd see guys have a great angle on him, and he turns on the speed and all the sudden they've got no angle and he's gone," Arroyo said. "So that's when your inner voice creeps in [and says], Who is he playing against? The competition in Canada, it's buyer beware, so as a recruiter, you have that argument with yourself. But when you see a 10.6 multiple times, from national and international track tournaments, those times are as real as it gets, and that translates into a hell of a 40. I saw a kid who wasn't scared of contact, with speed that would play anywhere in the country, and that was enough for me."

Although Arroyo didn't lean on it for evaluation purposes, Hubbard did get to test his speed against American players once while in high school. He was invited to play on a team of Canadian all-stars against teams from other countries in the 2015 International Bowl, which was played in the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. When the Canadians clashed with the U.S. team, Hubbard gashed them for 156 yards and three scores on just 12 carries, and won the MVP in a 42-0 win.

His kind of speed travels anywhere.

Hubbard will be a long way from Meadowlark Christian's hallway when he puts his hand down for a 40-yard dash at Oklahoma State's pro day on Thursday. He was never timed at Oklahoma State; when his recruiting class was clocked in June 2017, he was still finishing high school in Canada, which ends its school year later than the U.S. But current Oklahoma State coach John Wozniak points to Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, a former teammate of Hubbard's at OSU, as a solid barometer.

At the 2019 combine, Hill clocked the fastest time of all running backs with a 4.40.