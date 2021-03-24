Gil Brandt's Hot 100, 1.0: Top prospects in 2021 NFL Draft class

It's that time of year again -- time for me to present an overview of the best prospects in the upcoming NFL draft class. Below, you'll see the 100 best prospects for 2021 as I see them. Before we dig into the names, a couple of notes:
1) As usual, I've provided bite-sized nuggets of information about the top 50 players.
2) I'll be revisiting this list as we get closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, after we've gotten a better look at some of these prospects at their respective pro days.
3) I tended to not consider players for this list if injury concerns make it difficult to form a fair or complete assessment of them at the moment, as was the case with Andre Cisco, for example.
Height: 6-foot-5 1/2. Weight: 213 pounds.
Lawrence was a winner in high school, capturing two state championships in Georgia. He was a winner in college, securing a title in his freshman season at Clemson. And I think he'll be a good NFL quarterback.
Height: 6-5 1/2. Weight: 320.
Sewell is the closest thing to Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden I've seen in some time. More so than anything, he can play left tackle, and that means so much in today's NFL.
Height: 6-6. Weight: 240.
Pitts will be a mismatch problem for anybody who plays against him. He's got great speed, and he can play inside or outside. Don't just think of him as a tight end -- he can also effectively function as a wide receiver.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 200.
Chase is a better prospect than his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson was heading into the 2020 NFL Draft -- and Jefferson made a run at Offensive Rookie of the Year, with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven TDs, after being picked 22nd overall by the Vikings.
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 200.
Wilson had a great year. He's very athletic, he's an excellent long-ball thrower and he's smart. I think he'll be the kind of quarterback who can take you to the playoffs.
Height: 6-4. Weight: 320.
Vera-Tucker can start at guard or left tackle and has lots of upside for the future.
Height: 6-2 1/4. Weight: 225.
Fields, who transferred from Georgia and played two years at Ohio State, can move up on this list if he has a great workout at Ohio State's pro day on March 30.
Height: 6-4 1/8. Weight: 305.
Slater had a great workout at Northwestern's pro day, recording a 33-inch vertical and throwing the bar up 33 times. His arms, which people were worried about the length of, measured 33 inches. Ultimately, I think he's more of a guard than a tackle.
Height: 6-1/4. Weight: 170.
The Heisman Trophy-winning Smith has excellent hands and is very quick. He reminds you a lot of Hall of Famer Lance Alworth.
Height: 5-9 1/2. Weight: 180.
Waddle had a midseason injury (broken ankle) that forced him to miss six games. That said, he has speed and quickness and is a very good return specialist.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 265.
The UCLA transfer boasts good pass-rush ability. He just needs to stay healthy.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 240.
Currently in line to be the first linebacker drafted, Parsons should play many years at a high level.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 225.
Lance is a strong thrower but not a particularly good scrambler, given his average speed. That said, he's been very successful -- he just has "it." He's something special.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 203.
Surtain, whose father, Patrick, enjoyed a long NFL career, has very good coverage skills and is a smart player.
Height: 6-1 1/2. Weight: 210.
Farley overcame early injuries in his career to become a top cornerback, recording six picks and 19 passes defensed in 2018-19.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 250.
Oweh should have the best 40 time among available edge players, and I think he'll be the biggest surprise of the 2021 regular season. He didn't have any sacks in 2020, but he did post seven in 2018-19, and he finished 2020 with 38 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. I think we'll see his pass-rush ability translate into plenty of sacks in his rookie campaign.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 315.
Darrisaw, who started as a true freshman, is a very, very good run-blocker.
Height: 6-1 1/2. Weight: 210.
Moehrig has the ability to play both coverage and against the run. He should start for a long time and help whomever he ends up with.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 205.
The son of NFL great Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn has outstanding quickness. Though he only logged two interceptions in 2020, he does leave South Carolina with 23 career pass breakups.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 260.
Collins makes a lot of plays. His best position is middle linebacker, but he might be able to play elsewhere on the defense because of his speed and size.
Height: 6-6 1/2. Weight: 320.
A three-year starter who split his time over the past three seasons between left tackle and right tackle, Jenkins has long arms and is a good athlete -- and he's a better football player than Russell Okung was when he played at Oklahoma State.
Height: 6-7. Weight: 260.
Rousseau has the potential and traits to be quite good, but he's been inconsistent in his play. He posted 15.5 sacks in 2019, which ended up being his only season of significant college production, because of an injury in 2018 and his decision to opt out in 2020.
Height: 6-2 1/8. Weight: 200.
The transfer from LSU has great skills as a player. That said, his suspension from the Tigers' bowl game at the end of his freshman season for violating team rules does raise concerns.
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 217.
Jones is one of the biggest question marks in the draft to me. He played well in 2020 for Alabama. An average athlete, Jones boasts great intangibles.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 315.
Barmore is going to be a dangerous threat as a defensive tackle.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 235.
Harris -- who stayed at Alabama for a fourth year -- is a great pass-catcher (70 receptions for 729 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons) with above-average running skills.
Height: 6-6 1/2. Weight: 195.
Campbell has the speed to play the position -- after all, in high school, he was a state champion in Georgia in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. He possesses good size and length.
Height: 5-10 1/8. Weight: 212.
The three-year starter has excellent hands catching the ball coming out of the backfield (85 catches for 1,020 receiving yards and six TDs over the past two seasons) and good vision as a runner.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 235.
Werner can play against the run or in space -- and there's a possibility he could be fast enough to serve as a safety.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 290.
The Dallas product is very strong and athletic -- an exceptional run-stuffer.
Height: 5-11 1/2. Weight: 220.
Williams is an excellent runner with great balance and explosion -- and he can also catch the ball (50 receptions in his college career).
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 250.
Ojulari can be a very good pass rusher despite the lack of size for his position.
Height: 6-3 3/8. Weight: 281.
Basham has pass-rush ability and is a good, steady player.
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 275.
Though Paye played defensive end, his best position might be defensive tackle. He's a good athlete.
Height: 6-5 7/8. Weight: 308.
Cosmi is a size and speed guy whose best is ahead of him.
Height: 5-11. Weight: 195.
Toney has big-play ability as a receiver -- and he can also return kicks. The fact he was suspended for one game in 2018 is something to be aware of.
Height: 6-6. Weight: 326.
The transfer from Florida State started three years (one at Florida State and two at Alabama). He's an overachiever who will play for a long time.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 255.
Freiermuth's size enables him to be a good blocker -- and he also has catching skills.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 255.
Tryon is a very skilled pass rusher from the edge. He registered eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2019 before opting out in 2020.
Height: 5-11 5/8. Weight: 200.
Grant has the great ball skills needed to play the position. In his four seasons of action, he logged 10 picks, 17 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 190.
Stokes, who ran his 40-yard dash in less than 4.4 seconds at Georgia's pro day, has the length to thrive.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 310.
Myers is a two-position player who I think can start for the next eight or nine years.
Height: 6-5 5/8. Weight: 305.
A three-year starter at left tackle, Radunz's long arms help him in pass protection.
Height: 6-5 1/8. Weight: 312.
Leatherwood, who started for three years on the offensive line, can play two different positions, having spent time at both right guard and left tackle.
Height: 6-0. Weight: 215.
Owusu-Koramoah is a good player, but he'll have to move to another position if he can't gain some weight -- a linebacker at his size is too small for today's game.
Height: 5-10. Weight: 190.
He's a good corner who plays well and boasts an appealing set of skills, though I would like for him to be a little taller.
Height: 6-3 5/8. Weight: 255.
Ossai will surprise you with his speed and quickness, which are needed for succeeding as an edge rusher.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 320.
Mayfield's pedigree as a strong contributor in a good program is encouraging.
Height: 6-0. Weight: 215.
Bolton is a good player vs. the run, though he's limited against the passing game.
Height: 6-3 1/2. Weight: 230.
2020 was Davis' first year as a starter -- and he had an excellent campaign, posting 102 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with 1.5 sacks and three picks.
Height: 6-2 5/8. Weight: 212.
Height: 6-0. Weight: 188.
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 305.
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 205.
Height: 5-11 1/2. Weight: 190.
Height: 5-9. Weight: 185.
Height: 6-1 1/2. Weight: 227.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 330.
Height: 6-5 1/2. Weight: 305.
Height: 6-6 3/4. Weight: 354.
Height: 6-5 1/2. Weight: 331.
Height: 6-6. Weight: 300.
Height: 5-7. Weight: 180.
Height: 5-9. Weight: 202.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 210.
Height: 5-8 1/4. Weight: 160.
Height: 6-0 1/2. Weight: 190.
Height: 6-4 1/8. Weight: 247.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 360.
Height: 6-2 1/2. Weight: 253.
Height: 5-11. Weight: 195.
Height: 6-6. Weight: 256.
Height: 6-7. Weight: 320.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 222.
Height: 6-5 1/8. Weight: 254.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 308.
Height: 6-3 1/2. Weight: 245.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 241.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 320.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 193.
Height: 6-0 1/2. Weight: 205.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 336.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 193.
Height: 5-11. Weight: 187.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 228.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 300.
Height: 6-2. Weight: 304.
Height: 6-6. Weight: 310.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 315.
Height: 6-5. Weight: 282.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 200.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 240.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 284.
Height: 6-4 1/2. Weight: 264.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 228
Height: 6-5 3/8. Weight: 339.
Height: 6-1. Weight: 230.
Height: 6-4. Weight: 265.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 345.
Height: 6-3. Weight: 225.