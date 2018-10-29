GIFs that help explain Week 8: Baker gets full Browns experience

How the hell are the Giants going to do this? Everyone knows it's time to move on from Eli Manning -- his last two months of play have been hard to watch. Ben McAdoo tried to make the move last year ... and he got fired for his efforts. You think that's on Pat Shurmur's mind while watching Manning stumble and bumble week after week in another lost year at the Meadowlands? It's a dicey situation, to say the least. And don't let the brainless Eli bashers tell you otherwise: Manning is a franchise legend, a two-time Super Bowl MVP who deserves to be treated with a level of respect reserved for only a few. But it has to start with open and honest communication. There seemed to be a scarcity of that in the waning months of the McAdoo era. One "advantage" for Shurmur? The majority of Giants fans now seem on board with the idea of moving on from Eli. That's not inconsequential ... especially in New York.