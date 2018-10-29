Analysis

GIFs that help explain Week 8: Baker gets full Browns experience

Published: Oct 29, 2018 at 12:00 PM

Every game during the NFL season tells a story. GIFs -- pronounced "gifs", "jifs" or "gee-oafs" -- can do the same thing. Let's explain the world of Week 8 through GIFs.

Baker Mayfield was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April, but it wasn't until the last 36 hours that he was truly introduced to The Cleveland Browns Experience. Prior to Sunday's loss to the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported of discord between head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley and possible changes on the horizon. On Monday, both men were shown the door. Gregg Williams, come on down!

Yes, there were takes:

Settle down, Mike. The Browns still have Mayfield and a lot of quality pieces on the roster. They just need a better head coach and a front office -- and this is important -- that knows when to get out of the way. They'll try again in January.

One of the best parts of Saints' prime-time games is the obligatory pregame footage of Drew Brees hyping up his teammates. It's definitely the most likable thing about the future Hall of Famer. Look at Dad go!

I should start doing this before tapings of the Around The NFL Podcast. Speaking of which, Gregg Rosenthal said on our show that Brees is his midseason pick for league MVP. At first I thought it to be an overly spicy Mike Greenberg-type take, but it actually makes a ton of sense. Brees' numbers are as great as ever and the Saints are rolling at 6-1. Patrick Mahomes is probably the favorite to bring home football's most prestigious award, but the Chiefs' star better not let up. You know Brees won't.

I need one of these guys, less for Gatorade and more for vodka-based cocktails and burritos.

There's Aaron Rodgers reacting to Ty Montgomery's fumble that cost the Packers any chance of a dramatic win over the Rams. Rodgers not seeing the field in the final two minutes of a two-point game, against the NFL's lone undefeated team, was a massive letdown of epic proportions. It kind of ruined my Sunday. I'll never forgive Montgomery for it ... and I'm probably not alone. This from Mike Silver's Sunday column:

Yikes.

At least we were gifted with the return of Fitzmagic on Sunday. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced an ineffective and turnover-addled Jameis Winston and nearly led the Bucs to a miracle comeback against the Bengals. On Monday, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter announced his decision to return Fitzpatrick to the starting role in Week 9. It's a seismic move for the Bucs, who are now distancing themselves from the quarterback who was supposed to be their franchise rock for 15 years. Remember the hosannas Bucs teammates and coaches were singing for Winston during "Hard Knocks" two summers ago? Things change quickly in the NFL. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, is playing with house money. Feels like he's been doing that for most of his NFL career.

Since nobody seems to know what the qualifications for the Comeback Player of the Year are, why don't we just keep giving it to Adrian Peterson until he retires? His 64-yard touchdown run to ice the Giants on Sunday was amazing to watch. At 33, the hitch in Peterson's giddyup is more pronounced than during his prime, but he still got where he needed to be. And to think the Redskins only signed Peterson after a couple injuries hit their backfield in the preseason. Better to be lucky than smart.

How the hell are the Giants going to do this? Everyone knows it's time to move on from Eli Manning -- his last two months of play have been hard to watch. Ben McAdoo tried to make the move last year ... and he got fired for his efforts. You think that's on Pat Shurmur's mind while watching Manning stumble and bumble week after week in another lost year at the Meadowlands? It's a dicey situation, to say the least. And don't let the brainless Eli bashers tell you otherwise: Manning is a franchise legend, a two-time Super Bowl MVP who deserves to be treated with a level of respect reserved for only a few. But it has to start with open and honest communication. There seemed to be a scarcity of that in the waning months of the McAdoo era. One "advantage" for Shurmur? The majority of Giants fans now seem on board with the idea of moving on from Eli. That's not inconsequential ... especially in New York.

Until next week.

Dan Hanzus writes two columns a week for NFL.com and hosts the award-winning Around The NFL Podcast. Follow him on Twitter if you want.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

State of the 2022 New England Patriots: Can Mac Jones, Bill Belichick get to playoffs again?

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick ended New England's brief playoff absence last season. Can the duo return to the postseason in 2022? Adam Rank digs into the state of the Patriots.

news

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What's on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

State of the 2022 New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson hitting crucial Year 2 with offseason optimism

The 2021 season did not go as planned for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and rookie head coach Robert Saleh. But on the heels of a sparkling offseason, is Gang Green poised to break through in 2022? Adam Rank explores the state of the New York Jets.

news

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles and Giants

With A.J. Brown in town, can Jalen Hurts put his stamp on the Eagles' QB job? Will a new WR1 rise in Dallas? Can Daniel Jones save his Giants career? Is Carson Wentz ready for a new day in Washington? Brendan Walker provides a training camp preview for the NFC East.

news

2022 NFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints

Who wins the Panthers' QB1 job? How will the Saints and Bucs perform under new head coaches? Bobby Kownack provides a training camp preview for the NFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

State of the 2022 Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson puts postseason in reach again

Denver last reached the playoffs in 2015 -- but returning to the postseason should be the floor with Russell Wilson in town. Adam Rank dives into the state of the 2022 Broncos.

news

2022 NFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks

Are the Rams poised to defend their title? Is Trey Lance ready to take the reins in San Francisco? What's next for the Seahawks after the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the NFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

State of the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers: Can Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley lead playoff push?

Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley barely missed the playoffs last season. Are they ready to break into the postseason this time around? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW