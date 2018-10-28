Change could be coming aimed at fixing Browns' dysfunction

As the losses mount in Cleveland, so does the frustration. Three defeats in their last four games, coupled with a curious public debate surrounding the offense, has put the Browns in a similar and maddening position.

If it's not resolved, change will come with hopes of fixing the dysfunction that has mostly manifested itself on offense, sources say.

For several weeks, it's been clear that coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley have not been on the same page. Several people in the organization have battled to help them work together, but it has not improved.

If this continues, and the disconnect is not reconciled, a move will likely be made.

The spotlight is usually on the head coach, especially one with a current Browns record of 3-35-1. And clearly, if the wins don't come, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager John Dorsey and the brain trust have a decision to make on Jackson.

But another option is to remove Haley. That would also be under consideration. Those involved have wondered when Jackson speaks, does Haley listen? Jackson has a woeful record, but is still in charge.

No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield has been brilliant at times, but like any rookie, he's been up and down. So has the offense, despite an influx of talent.

This week, the working relationship between Haley and Jackson was in the news.

Jackson first mentioned that he may become more involved with the offense because, "I'm not going to continue to watch something that I know how to do keep being that way." This came after a second half against the Buccaneers that was Cleveland's best of the season, after a slow start.

The angst has been about the offense not looking how Jackson wants it to look.

Jackson later said he wouldn't take away play-calling, and Haley responded by saying, "One thing that I will never be is reactionary. I am here for one purpose, and that is to help this offense, continue to grow this offense and continue to develop this offense. We are all on the same page. Nothing has changed."

If the two cannot work together, however, change may, in fact, be the result in a critical decision for those in charge.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.