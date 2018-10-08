GIFs that help explain Week 5: Linval Joseph earns style points

Dak Prescott's reaction here sums up the general mood of Cowboys fans after an ultra-frustrating 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans on "Sunday Night Football." The big question in Big D? Why didn't Jason Garrett go for it on 4th-and-1 in overtime? The Cowboys were on the edge of field goal range and have, in Ezekiel Elliott, arguably the best running back in football. Dallas instead opted to punt -- Garrett called it a "long" 4th-and-1 after the game -- and the Texans kicked the game-ending field goal on their ensuing possession. Jerry Jones was not thrilled about Garrett's decision-making, and it's fair to wonder if there's a limit to the owner's patience in his coach. Remember, Jerrah fired Wade Phillips midseason back in 2010. If the Cowboys continue to disappoint, Garrett's seat will keep getting hotter.