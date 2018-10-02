Isaiah Crowell fined for wipe touchdown celebration

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell's touchdown celebration against his former team last week did not sit well with the league.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Crowell was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct for pretending to wipe himself with the football before throwing it to Browns fans in the crowd.

It wasn't all bad news for Crowell though. He received an endorsement deal with a toilet wipe company for his touchdown celebration.

A wipe to remember. Weâve got you covered @IsaiahCrowell34 pic.twitter.com/8T2kszji4o â DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) October 2, 2018

Here's some other players who received fines today:

1. Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence was ejected last week vs. the Raiders. He was fined $10.026 for unnecessary roughness.

2. Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who punched Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey last week, was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

3. Steelers safety Sean Davis was fined $20,054 for roughing the passer and wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey was fined $26,739 for unsportsmanlike conduct (verbal abuse of officials) during their Week 3 game vs. the Buccaneers.