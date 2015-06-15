Five things to watch during this week's minicamps

This is ghoulish and somewhat Sessler-like, but what really matters that is going to happen this week other than injuries? Put 25 teams on the field for multiple practices a day and news is going to happen. Sure, I'm curious whether Joseph Randle is getting first team snaps over Darren McFadden. And it's interesting to see how other depth charts are starting to shake up. But these minicamp sessions are mostly for teaching. August is for evaluation. That's when jobs are won. For this week, teams and players just hope to stay out of the headlines because that usually means something has gone wrong. -- Gregg Rosenthal