 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Five things to watch during this week's minicamps

Published: Jun 15, 2015 at 09:26 AM

Mandatory minicamp kicks off this week for 25* NFL squads. Here's what the Around The NFL gang is keeping an eye on:

Will Manziel show up?

Johnny Manziel might have his personal life in a better place this spring, but he remains a major question mark as an NFL quarterback. Reviews of his performance during OTAs were not glowing, with one ESPN reporter calling Manziel a "fish out of water" in Cleveland's new offense. "The Browns aren't trying to reinvent Manziel," Tony Grossi wrote. "They are, by all appearances, moving on." Josh McCown is the heavy favorite to start Week 1, which has turned Manziel into the rare first-round underdog. Will we see some fight from The Artist Formerly Known As Johnny Football? -- Dan Hanzus

Buffalo's quarterback quagmire

It's no surprise Bills fans are eating up season tickets at a record pace.

There's true reasons for optimism from the arrivals of coach Rex Ryan and running back LeSean McCoy to a deep defensive front that might be the best league-wide. Still, the depressing competition under center between Matt Cassel, Tyrod Taylor and EJ Manuel tempers optimism. Despite the early glowing reports on Taylor, Ryan got real with reporters last week, saying: "It's safe to say we won't have LeBron at quarterback."

The veteran Cassel looked especially "brutal" during OTAs last week, displaying shaky decision-making and missing open wideouts deep. Minicamp alone won't answer the question, but the Bills need one of these passers to separate from the pack. Until they do, those season-ticket holders are bound to wind up not getting their money's worth. * -- Marc Sessler*

Sam Bradford's health still a concern in Philly?

All eyes at Eagles camp should be glued on Sam Bradford. Philly has brought the signal-caller along slowly in OTAs as he recovers from a second ACL tear. Bradford split first-team work on 7-on-7s with Mark Sanchez earlier this month, indicating a positive step forward. Bradford's mobility at this stage will be one thing to watch, as a beat reporter compared him to a jugs machine during workouts. How much work Bradford gets could be a good indication of how he's progressing towards training camp. The rest of the quarterback rotation could give us a glimpse as to whether Tim Tebow or Matt Barkley has the inside track at making the roster by eventually winning the No. 3 gig later this summer. * -- Kevin Patra*

Closer look at big-name rookies

Because I don't follow college football, I'm looking forward to learning more about the top rookies -- especially the loaded wide receiver class. Minicamps are essentially meaningless for established veterans, offering little more than annual tropes about the injured player in the best shape of his life or the jitterbug scatback running circles around defenders that aren't allowed to hit until August. * -- Chris Wesseling*

Injuries

This is ghoulish and somewhat Sessler-like, but what really matters that is going to happen this week other than injuries? Put 25 teams on the field for multiple practices a day and news is going to happen. Sure, I'm curious whether Joseph Randle is getting first team snaps over Darren McFadden. And it's interesting to see how other depth charts are starting to shake up. But these minicamp sessions are mostly for teaching. August is for evaluation. That's when jobs are won. For this week, teams and players just hope to stay out of the headlines because that usually means something has gone wrong. -- Gregg Rosenthal

*The Seattle Seahawks were docked two minicamp practices for previous instances of excessive contact during non-contact practices. Players and coaches will conduct three days of meetings this week, but will only be on the practice field on Thursday.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Dez Bryant's contract situation and ranks the best backfields for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

Report: Packers, WR Christian Watson agree to four-year, $110.5 million extension

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Christian Watson reached an agreement on Thursday on a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Free-agent CB L'Jarius Sneed visiting Chiefs two years after trade

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' DeVonta Smith downplays No. 1 WR role after A.J. Brown trade: 'Going to do the same thing'

The Eagles' trade of A.J. Brown confirmed DeVonta Smith as the clear No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia. Entering Year 6, however, Smith downplayed the reality that he's now the clear alpha that defenses will key on.

news

Alvin Kamara surprises Saints by showing up to OTAs: 'No beef or bad blood'

Alvin Kamara made a spur-of-the-moment decision to take a red-eye flight from Miami to New Orleans to join his teammates at Saints OTAs.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams believes 2027 season will 'probably' be his last

The San Francisco 49ers could get two more seasons out of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams before having to deal with the hole his retirement would create.

news

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold: Not much of a 'transition' under new OC Brian Fleury

The Seahawks hired former 49ers assistant Brian Fleury to replace Klint Kubiak, who left for the Raiders this offseason. Sam Darnold said that given the similarities of the schemes, the transition has been smooth.

news

TE Darnell Washington, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $42M extension

Tight end Darnell Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $42 million extension, ESPN reported Wednesday evening.

news

Russell Wilson posts 'thank you, football' video as he transitions into CBS Sports broadcasting role

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson posted a "thank you, football" video on social media Wednesday, addressing his decision to transition into a broadcasting role with CBS.

news

Browns LB Jared Verse arrives in Cleveland, says he's not here to 'fill' Myles Garrett's 'shoes'

Speaking to the media for the first time since being involved in Monday's blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Rams, Jared Verse admitted he was initially "upset" by the news but looks forward to being a part of a team "that believed in me."

news

Odell Beckham talks 'surreal' reunion with Giants: 'I know I have a lot of work to do'

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham returns to New York knowing he must earn his way, but once he does he hopes to help the team to a championship.

news

Arrest warrant issued for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk for exhibition of speed

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an alleged traffic violation last year, the Santa Clara County (Calif.) District Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com.