Five best offseasons in the NFL: Buccaneers, Patriots riding high

2021 draft class | Veteran additions





The big news for the Jets was pressing the reset button at quarterback. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson enters a better situation than his predecessor, former first-rounder Sam Darnold, who was traded to Carolina last month. This is thanks in part to general manager Joe Douglas' decision to trade up to the 14th overall pick to select guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, then add more offensive help in the form of receiver Elijah Moore (No. 34) and running back Michael Carter (No. 107), who I think has a real chance to surprise some folks. Free agent receiver Corey Davis (three years, $37.5 million) also stands out as a key new piece.





That's not to say the defense was ignored; free agent Carl Lawson (who landed a three-year, $45 million deal and tied for eighth in the NFL last season in QB pressures, with 50, per Next Gen Stats) addresses a major area of need at edge rusher, while defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (two years, up to $17 million) will help up front. The signings of former Lions first-rounder Jarrad Davis (one year, $7 million) and the expected return of linebacker C.J. Mosley after he opted out last season further shore up the front seven. The secondary could still use some work, but the Robert Saleh era is off to a promising start.