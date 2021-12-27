Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

This is it, championship week. Therefore, we all play this game we love so much, for a chance to win a title and brag to your friends all year long. If this is not your championship week, I must tell you, friends don't let friends play in Week 18! But with it being the final game of the season, the waiver wire is completely different. Any player you are not starting this week is expendable. That means any player who is not playing due to injury can be cut. Any backup who you have for depth can be cut. This year with COVID-19 rearing its ugly head it would be wise to hold some depth, but you get the point. The biggest waiver pickup of the week is the one who helps your starting lineup the most, whether that be a more traditional running back or receiver pickup, but it could be a QB, TE or even a defense if you have been streaming those positions. Also, you can use your bench spots to block your opponent. Think about it, you wouldn't do this all year because you would cut some good players. But this week you only must worry about one team and there are no weeks after it. So, if you can grab a player who you think your opponent could use, do it. For example, this past week I grabbed Jaret Patterson because my opponent had Antonio Gibson, with him up in the air in a late game my opponent had to bench Gibson. Use stuff like that to your advantage!