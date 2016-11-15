Ezekiel Elliott leads Week 10 clutch performers

Strong stats to consider:

» Simmons' leap to block an extra point likely wasn't a surprise to Broncos. The rookie from Boston College had the best vertical leap (40 inches) among safeties in the 2016 NFL Combine.

» The Broncos won this one by keeping the Saints QB on the sideline. The Broncos' time of possession was 39:22, the most by the franchise since 2005. The Saints had the ball for just 20:38, the fewest by the team since 2007.