Ezekiel Elliott leads Week 10 clutch performers

Published: Nov 15, 2016 at 08:05 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Catanzaro, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Philadelphia Eagles' Ryan Mathews each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 10.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:
» The Chiefs have quietly become the top team in the AFC West by winning five straight games after going 2-2. They currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Oakland Raiders.
» The Chiefs are also 17-2 in their last 19 regular season games. That's the NFL's best record since Week 7, 2015.

Power of the moment: The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 to the Carolina Panthers before kicking a field goal with just 10 seconds left in the first half. That's when the defense took over, scoring KC's only TD of the game. With the Panthers driving, Peters stripped the ball away from Kelvin Benjamin with just 20 seconds left in the game, which led to the game-winning field goal.

» Vote for Peters for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Strong stats to consider:
» Simmons' leap to block an extra point likely wasn't a surprise to Broncos. The rookie from Boston College had the best vertical leap (40 inches) among safeties in the 2016 NFL Combine.
» The Broncos won this one by keeping the Saints QB on the sideline. The Broncos' time of possession was 39:22, the most by the franchise since 2005. The Saints had the ball for just 20:38, the fewest by the team since 2007.

Power of the moment: With less than two minutes left, the Saints marched down the field and tied the game with a late TD. The extra point would've put them on top. Rookie safety Justin Simmons leaped over the Saints' center and blocked the kick, which was then returned for two points by fellow rookie Will Parks.

» Vote for Simmons for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals

Strong stats to consider:
» Arizona's defense made this win possible despite the turnovers on offense. The defense allowed just 281 yards.
» It's just the Cardinals' second win since 2000 with a turnover differential of -3 or worse.

Power of the moment: Sharing a division with the Seattle Seahawks means you need every win you can get. Their mistakes on offense could've been costly, but Catanzaro was able to kick a 34-yarder to take home the win as the clock expired.

» Vote for Catanzaro for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Strong stats to consider:
» With seven games left to play, Elliott already has 1,005 rushing yards. He now joins Adrian Peterson and Eric Dickerson as the only players to rush for 1,000 or more yards in their first nine NFL games. Both Dickerson and Peterson won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
» Elliott is the first rookie running back with a 60+ yard TD run and an 80+ yard TD reception in a season since Gale Sayers in 1965.

Power of the moment: Not only is Elliott hammering in his likely Rookie of the Year title, there's now a significant argument for MVP. In a game that featured one of the better fake spikes we'll ever see, Dallas' rookie running back went off. Elliott not only tallied more than 200 total yards, he proved the game-winning TD.

» Vote for Elliott for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:
» The Eagles totaled 208 rushing yards. Teams that rush for at least 200 yards are 14-1 this season. The only loss among those teams were the Jaguars in Week 9.
» The ground game is essential to success for the Eagles. They're 5-1 this season when they rush for 100 yards or more. They're 0-3 when they rush for less than 100.

Power of the moment: After some inconsistent performances, Mathews ran all over the Atlanta Falcons' defense. Not only did Mathews provide a consistent ground attack, but he accounted for two TDs and a two-point conversion in their upset win.

» Vote for Mathews for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 10

