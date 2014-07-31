Eli Manning, Jay Cutler headlining NFL training camp hyperbole

The Saints are going to sizzle. Talking to Mickey Loomis earlier this week on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," the New Orleans general manager is very pleased with how first-round pick Brandin Cooks is looking. The electric wide receiver brings quite a blend of speed, power and hands, plus he has a knack for scoring. Jimmy Graham is in a good place mentally after resolving a contract stalemate -- and as scary as it sounds, the tight end is still young enough (27) where he is only going to get better. Don't overlook the Saints' ground attack, either. New Orleans has three capable backs in Mark Ingram, Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson. Keep an eye on the 24-year-old Robinson in particular, as he surprised everyone as an undrafted rookie last season, gaining some tough, clutch yards.