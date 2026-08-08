Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson: 2026 is 'probably my last year'

One of the NFL's great offensive tackles is closing in on calling it a career.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters on Saturday that his upcoming 14th season could very well serve as his final one.

“As you get older, things change in your life, priorities," Johnson said. "Your children get older, parents get older. It just puts things into perspective. It’s looking like it’s potentially going to be probably my last year. Just because I am getting to that point of what’s the priorities away from football. Not that I don’t enjoy. I love everything about this game and preparing for it, but that’s kind of where I’m at in my career. Looking forward to this year, playing the best I can and stay healthy. That’s about it.”

Johnson's comments come a day after he returned to the team following a weeklong excused absence for personal reasons.

Johnson has been a magnificent force for Philadelphia, anchoring the right side of the team's line since he arrived as the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.

The 36-year-old has made 168 starts, with six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams on his resume.

He also played a pivotal role in each of Philly's two Super Bowl titles.

A final decision will eventually come, but for now, the All-Pro is focused on helping the Eagles right the ship from a disappointing 2025 campaign, during which the team -- and the offense, especially -- sputtered.