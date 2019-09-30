Eagles, Browns, Chargers most promising of NFL's 13 2-2 teams

That said, back in August, I picked the Browns to win the AFC North because they are the most talented team in the division. It showed in Sunday's encouraging 40-25 win at Baltimore. Nick Chubb gashed and pounded the Ravens' defense to the tune of 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. And I remain a huge believer in Baker Mayfield's talent, accuracy, leadership and fire. Anyone who says the 2018 No. 1 overall pick is overrated is simply searching for attention. That passing attack is loaded. And I haven't even mentioned the Cleveland defense, which has played extremely well over the past three weeks, despite dealing with injuries. Myles Garrett's a bona fide Defensive Player of the Year candidate with six sacks, and his supporting cast looks much improved under first-year coordinator Steve Wilks.