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Duane Brown not attending Houston Texans minicamp

Published: Jun 13, 2017 at 07:04 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Duane Brown skipped Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

The Houston Texans offensive tackle was not present Tuesday. Head coach Bill O'Brien didn't elaborate on the situation.

"I don't have much to say on that," O'Brien said. "Obviously, Duane knows how I feel about him. We've had a very good offseason."

All players under contract are subject to fines, at the team's discretion, for skipping mandatory minicamp. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, unexcused failure to report to or unexcused departure from mandatory offseason minicamp can result in daily fines, totaling $80,405 for missing all three days -- $13,400 for missing the first day, $26,800 for missing a second and $40,205 for the third.

Brown, 31, has two years left on his contract that is slated to pay him $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million in 2018, but there is no guaranteed money left on the deal.

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