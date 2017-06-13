Duane Brown not attending Houston Texans minicamp

All players under contract are subject to fines, at the team's discretion, for skipping mandatory minicamp. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, unexcused failure to report to or unexcused departure from mandatory offseason minicamp can result in daily fines, totaling $80,405 for missing all three days -- $13,400 for missing the first day, $26,800 for missing a second and $40,205 for the third.