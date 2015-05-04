Dolphins, Jets, Ravens head up teams on the rise after NFL draft

Minnesota did the right thing -- the only thing -- when it came to Adrian Peterson. Though Peterson tried to drive the bus out of town, GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer smartly held their ground. Why? Because Adrian Peterson remains one of the best running backs in the NFL. He will thrive in coordinator Norv Turner's offense and significantly help in the development of second-year pro Teddy Bridgewater, who enjoyed a solid rookie year despite not having Peterson beyond the season opener, at quarterback.