NFL Divisional Round game picks: 49ers over Packers among three upsets this weekend





I love watching Joe Burrow play football. He’s capable of taking over against any defense, including a Titans group that hasn’t played a top-10 quarterback in a couple months and just two weeks ago allowed Davis Mills to come back on them. But I worry about almost everything beyond the Bengals’ skill-position talent in this matchup.





Tennessee is bigger, stronger and deeper along both lines. It’s going to be difficult for Joe Mixon to run, while Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry will create interior pressure against Cincinnati's leaky offensive line as soon as Burrow takes the snap. And while Trey Hendrickson will play on Saturday, I don’t trust the Bengals' rush defense to hold up for four quarters while the Titans are leaning on them.





Being worse in the trenches is a big mountain to climb when the coaching matchup favors the Titans, too. I trust Mike Vrabel and Co. to stay one step ahead because they’ve been in the playoffs before and they know running the same old game plan won’t work. They’ll have something special for this week, and I’m not as confident Zac Taylor can adjust. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are great enough to possibly overcome it all, but that’s asking too much of such young players.