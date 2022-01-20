NFL Divisional Round showdowns: Deebo Samuel or Davante Adams? Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes?

Adams is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, so this should be an easy call, right? Wrong. While Adams and Aaron Rodgers have teamed up to form a deadly quarterback-receiver duo, few players are more important -- and have proven to be more impactful -- than Samuel in 2021.

Under the guidance of coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel has morphed into more than just a productive receiver; he's now also a dangerous runner. Shanahan is the latest to follow the trend of turning wideouts into straight ball carriers, lining up Samuel in the backfield to immediately receive the ball and make defenses pay. Since Week 10, Deebo has averaged seven carries per game, slightly lowering his total scrimmage yards per game (113.0 in Weeks 1-9 vs. 108.4 since Week 10), but changing how he's gaining those yards. More importantly, he's finding the end zone more often, scoring 10 scrimmage touchdowns from Week 10 onward, as opposed to five in Weeks 1-9. Samuel was racking up receiving yards at an incredible clip early in the 2021 campaign, but Shanahan wisely predicted defenses would adjust accordingly. When opponents planned on San Francisco zigging, Shanahan zagged, shifting Samuel to the backfield and watching his ball-carrying receiver rack up scores. This implementation paid dividends on Super Wild Card Weekend, when Samuel took a handoff around the right tackle for the 26-yard touchdown that ultimately proved to be the difference in the Niners' 23-17 win over the Cowboys.