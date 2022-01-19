RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

I can hear it already: "But Deebo's not a running back!" You know what? I don't want to hear it. Nickelodeon's Young Dylan knows what's up, referring to Samuel as a wide receiver and running back in Sunday's epic postgame interview.





Deebo's production in the wild-card win over Dallas (10 carries, 72 rush yards, one rush TD; three catches, 38 yards) and down the stretch of the regular season further support this case, as he's had at least five rush attempts in nine straight games.





Weeks 1-9: Six carries for 22 yards (3.7 ypc) and one touchdown.

Weeks 10-WC: 63 carries for 415 yards (6.6 ypc) and eight touchdowns.





The way Shanahan uses the do-it-all playmaker is beyond perfect. Deebo is the most natural runner on this team and it shows every time he gets the rock. He is the ultimate X-factor, someone who's nearly impossible to account for because of his crazy ability to break tackles and score from anywhere on the field -- whether in the run or pass game. According to Pro Football Focus, Deebo leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns of 10-plus yards, with seven through Wild Card Weekend. With injury concerns surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) and the defense, San Francisco should have one motto heading into Saturday night's game vs. the top-seeded Pack:





In Deebo we trust.