Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

Published: Jan 18, 2022 at 01:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Green Bay Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week.

Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday. The top-seeded Packers, who were on a bye last week, host the sixth-seeded 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Smith has been out since injuring his back in Week 1. Alexander last played in Week 3, against San Francisco, when he injured his shoulder. Both aimed for a playoff return and returned to practice before the end of the regular season.

Alexander and Smith were Pro Bowlers in 2020. Their returns would be a potential boon for a Packers team with super aspirations after consecutive exits in the NFC Championship Game.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said he expects to make a full recovery from a head injury suffered in Monday night's loss to the Rams. Baker was hospitalized after being immobilized and carted off the field with a concussion.
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will practice in pads Tuesday, the contact session marking another step forward in his recovery from a foot fracture. A decision still has not been made on his status for this week's Divisional Round game versus the Bengals.

Roster moves

Related Content

news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.
news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he's 'going to make a full recovery' following concussion

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said Tuesday he expects to "make a full recovery" after suffering a concussion in a scary collision Monday with Rams running back Cam Akers.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson 'more than likely' won't play for Houston again

If being designated inactive throughout the regular season wasn't enough of a sign that Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has played his last game with the team, GM Nick Caserio offered another one on Tuesday. Asked if there was a realistic chance of Watson playing for the club again, Caserio cast doubt on the possibility, but didn't dismiss it out of hand, either.
news

Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested in South Florida for public exposure, aggravated battery of officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle ﻿Malik McDowell﻿ was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on charges of public exposure, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Relationship with Matt LaFleur 'totally good' ahead of 49ers-Packers rematch

The last time Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur met was at the postgame handshake following the Packers' Week 3 victory at Levi's Stadium, with the 49ers coach giving an icy greeting to his colleague. Ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round rematch, Shanahan dismissed any ill will toward LaFleur.
news

Mike Vrabel: 'Big week of practice' for Derrick Henry ahead of Titans' matchup vs. Bengals

The top-seeded Titans anticipate the return of Derrick Henry for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals. "It's going to be a big week of practice for us," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

The Cardinals got embarrassed in Kliff Kingsbury's first foray into the NFL's postseason, a 34-11 beatdown at the hands of the rival Rams that was a laugher at halftime.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Matthew Stafford reflects on the first playoff win of his 13-year career, but the Rams QB is quickly moving on to their next game against the defending Super Bowl champs. 
news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff loss to Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild-Card Game against the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW