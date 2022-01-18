NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Green Bay Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week.
Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday. The top-seeded Packers, who were on a bye last week, host the sixth-seeded 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Smith has been out since injuring his back in Week 1. Alexander last played in Week 3, against San Francisco, when he injured his shoulder. Both aimed for a playoff return and returned to practice before the end of the regular season.
Alexander and Smith were Pro Bowlers in 2020. Their returns would be a potential boon for a Packers team with super aspirations after consecutive exits in the NFC Championship Game.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said he expects to make a full recovery from a head injury suffered in Monday night's loss to the Rams. Baker was hospitalized after being immobilized and carted off the field with a concussion.
- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will practice in pads Tuesday, the contact session marking another step forward in his recovery from a foot fracture. A decision still has not been made on his status for this week's Divisional Round game versus the Bengals.
Roster moves
- The Los Angeles Rams released kicker Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker from the practice squad.