Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities

The Packers allowed a whopping 5.6 yards per rush over their last three games, indexing above their regular-season average of 4.7, which ranked 30th. On first down, they allowed 4.4 yards per carry, which was the 24th-highest average in the league. All of this is to say that a sound strategy to beat the Packers would likely include effectively and efficiently running the ball. With the expected return of shutdown corner Jaire Alexander, keeping the defense honest against both the pass and run becomes even more important.

There is also an interesting signal in the data about pressure and play-calling. Aaron Rodgers was one of the least pressured QBs in the NFL this season, prospering under those conditions to the tune of 34 TD passes, two picks, a 75 percent completion rate and league-leading 122.6 passer rating. However, when defenses were able to generate pressure on No. 12, his completion percentage and rating plummeted to 36.1 percent and 53.9, respectively; that nearly 69-point difference in passer rating was the biggest decline of any passer, per NGS. Taking it one level deeper, when Rodgers is pressured, the next play after that pressured play is about 34.5 percent less effective (as measured by that set of downs either resulting in a new set of downs or a score), making it more punishing (think of 20 percent here as a normal decrease).

This has interesting implications for this week’s matchup with the Niners, especially if Nick Bosa (concussion) is able to play. San Francisco’s ability to generate pressure with only four rushers, along with its highly productive run game, could exploit some weaknesses in Green Bay.