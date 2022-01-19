NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best offensive lines in the league, but it's banged up as preparation begins for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Rams.
Center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs will be listed as DNPs for the team's Wednesday walkthrough, per coach Bruce Arians. The pair was nicked up during last week's wild-card win over the Eagles, with the All-Pro Wirfs missing the second half because of a sprained ankle and Pro Bowler Jensen able to play through an injured ankle.
Arians said earlier this week that he might not know the availability of Wirfs or Jensen until Friday. The Bucs coach said Wednesday that running back Leonard Fournette's status is also up in the air. The veteran back, out since Week 15 with a hamstring injury, participated in the walkthrough.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison was limited at Wednesday's practice.
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is undergoing surgery to reporter his non-throwing shoulder, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari will practice Wednesday after resting the previous day. LaFleur said wideout Randall Cobb, who underwent core muscle surgery seven weeks ago, is expected to play Saturday versus the 49ers. The veteran caught 28 passes and five touchdowns over 12 games in the regular season.
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not practice, per head coach Andy Reid.
Roster moves
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr off the Cardinals' practice squad.