NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best offensive lines in the league, but it's banged up as preparation begins for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Rams.

Center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs will be listed as DNPs for the team's Wednesday walkthrough, per coach Bruce Arians. The pair was nicked up during last week's wild-card win over the Eagles, with the All-Pro Wirfs missing the second half because of a sprained ankle and Pro Bowler Jensen able to play through an injured ankle.