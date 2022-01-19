NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Around the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best offensive lines in the league, but it's banged up as preparation begins for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Rams.

Center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs will be listed as DNPs for the team's Wednesday walkthrough, per coach Bruce Arians. The pair was nicked up during last week's wild-card win over the Eagles, with the All-Pro Wirfs missing the second half because of a sprained ankle and Pro Bowler Jensen able to play through an injured ankle.

Arians said earlier this week that he might not know the availability of Wirfs or Jensen until Friday. The Bucs coach said Wednesday that running back Leonard Fournette﻿'s status is also up in the air. The veteran back, out since Week 15 with a hamstring injury, participated in the walkthrough.

  • Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison was limited at Wednesday's practice.
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is undergoing surgery to reporter his non-throwing shoulder, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari will practice Wednesday after resting the previous day. LaFleur said wideout Randall Cobb, who underwent core muscle surgery seven weeks ago, is expected to play Saturday versus the 49ers. The veteran caught 28 passes and five touchdowns over 12 games in the regular season.
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (toe) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not practice, per head coach Andy Reid.

  • The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr off the Cardinals' practice squad.

news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid relates winning multiple Super Bowls to eating another slice of cake when asked if he's getting complacent having already won a championship.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby stumps for Rich Bisaccia as head coach: 'He's the best man for the job'

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provided an unequivocal endorsement for Rich Bisaccia as Raiders head coach on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
