NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw multiple offensive starters participate in practice Thursday, but are still waiting on their right tackle to get back on the field.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones were seen working out at the facility Thursday, per multiple reports. Tackle Tristan Wirfs﻿, however, was still not participating.

Jensen and Wirfs suffered ankle injuries in Tampa Bay's wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Fournette has been on injured reserve since Dec. 23 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.