Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

Published: Jan 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw multiple offensive starters participate in practice Thursday, but are still waiting on their right tackle to get back on the field.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones were seen working out at the facility Thursday, per multiple reports. Tackle Tristan Wirfs﻿, however, was still not participating.

Jensen and Wirfs suffered ankle injuries in Tampa Bay's wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Fournette has been on injured reserve since Dec. 23 with a hamstring injury. Jones has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was cleared from concussion protocol and will play against the Titans, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.
  • The Los Angeles Rams designated linebacker Ernest Jones (ankle) to return from injured reserve.

Roster moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals signed guard ﻿Xavier Su'a-Filo﻿ to the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

Mike McCarthy has 'great confidence' in himself as Cowboys coach: 'I know how to win in this league'

The dust has settled in Arlington. Now it's time to determine just how solid the footing is under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys coach has been forced to answer questions about his job status following last week's loss to San Francisco.
news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW