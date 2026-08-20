Deshaun Watson doesn't 'care' whether Browns fans boo him during preseason game

The 30-year-old is expected to play in the third quarter, with Shedeur Sanders making the start in the Browns QB battle.

“I just want to prove I'm capable of being the starter,” Watson said. “My main focus is just trying to improve. I'm not just focused on the competition. I think the front office and coach (Todd) Monken are going to make that decision based on how they're going to make that decision. I can't really control that, as far as what they want to go with, but I can control my opportunities and the reps that I get and be successful with that.”

Watson got the start in the first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He led the Browns on two scoring drives, but it wasn’t a pretty performance, to put it kindly.

His arm isn’t as lively as it once was, and he misfired more layups than a veteran quarterback should, particularly facing preseason backups. Watson finished 11-of-15 passing for 126 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions -- he did have one fumble on a strip-sack. All 11 of his completions came within 9 yards of the line of scrimmage, including three behind the line, per Next Gen Stats. The Browns veteran attempted just one pass of 10-plus yards and none over 20.

Watson appears to have the lead for the starting gig entering Saturday’s action against Buffalo, with Monken repeatedly praising the quarterback in recent weeks. Given the trajectory of the competition, Browns fans' reaction will be notable.

“The biggest thing I'm proud of is my mental. Being able to block out the noise, be able to keep smiling through everything and being able to control my own narrative,” Watson said. “So I think that's the biggest thing, just my mentality. Keeping it at peace, keeping it fresh.”