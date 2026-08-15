Mixed results for Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders in Browns' preseason loss to Bears
CHICAGO -- It was a mixed bag for Deshaun Watson. Same for Shedeur Sanders.
Watson led the Browns on two scoring drives in the first half of Cleveland's 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, and Sanders tossed an ugly interception in the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason opener. The QBs are competing for the starting job in coach Todd Monken's first training camp since taking over in January.
“There were some things operationally that I know we can clean up, but I thought at moments we threw the ball well, and that’s what we needed to see,” Monken said.
Watson was 11 for 15 for 126 yards but lost a fumble in his first game in almost two years. Sanders was 6 for 11 for 79 yards while playing the third quarter and first part of the fourth.
KC Concepcion had a 14-yard touchdown run for Cleveland on the first play of the second quarter. The wide receiver, who also had three receptions for 27 yards, was a first-round pick in this year's draft.
“He’s a very talented player,” Watson said. “He is going to make a lot of plays for this team.”
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The 30-year-old Watson last played on Oct. 20, 2024. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and came back the next season only to twice rupture his Achilles tendon.
He was also suspended 11 games by the NFL in 2022 after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by two dozen massage therapists while playing in Houston.
Watson helped Cleveland open a 10-0 lead. He fumbled on a sack in the second quarter.
“It was good to be able to feel the hits and get tackled a little bit and just, again, play football and throw the ball around and be out there just calling plays,” Watson said.
Sanders, who started seven games as a rookie in 2025, was picked off by Beanie Bishop Jr. on a badly overthrown pass intended for Malachi Corley early in the final period.
“It was the right read,” Sanders said. “It just slipped. ... I just didn’t execute the decision, but the right decision was made.”
Bishop also intercepted a pass by Dillon Gabriel, who finished the game for Cleveland. Gabriel was 5 for 8 for 23 yards.
Monken plans to start Sanders in Cleveland's second preseason game against Buffalo, with Watson beginning the second half behind center. The two will share starting reps during a joint practice with the Bills on Thursday.
“The plan was always to get through the Bills game, switch up who was going to start, who was going to play in the second half, and then we’ll go from there,” Monken said. “Every day is important.”
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