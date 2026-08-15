Mixed results for Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders in Browns' preseason loss to Bears

CHICAGO -- It was a mixed bag for Deshaun Watson. Same for Shedeur Sanders.

Watson led the Browns on two scoring drives in the first half of Cleveland's 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, and Sanders tossed an ugly interception in the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason opener. The QBs are competing for the starting job in coach Todd Monken's first training camp since taking over in January.

“There were some things operationally that I know we can clean up, but I thought at moments we threw the ball well, and that’s what we needed to see,” Monken said.

Watson was 11 for 15 for 126 yards but lost a fumble in his first game in almost two years. Sanders was 6 for 11 for 79 yards while playing the third quarter and first part of the fourth.

KC Concepcion had a 14-yard touchdown run for Cleveland on the first play of the second quarter. The wide receiver, who also had three receptions for 27 yards, was a first-round pick in this year's draft.

“He’s a very talented player,” Watson said. “He is going to make a lot of plays for this team.”