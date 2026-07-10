Derek Carr: Multiple NFL teams reached out, but would take 'special situation' to unretire

"I think I'm just at the point where I just want to win, man," Carr said. "I want to win, and I want to do those things. If I were to do it, it'd have to be a special team that maybe lost somebody or needed somebody. Even then, it's not guaranteed. I'm having too much fun hanging out with my wife, hanging out with my kids and trying to get good at golf. It would take a special deal, but I'm always training. I got to. I got four boys that can't beat me up when they're 18, so I got to keep training. I'll be in shape and ready, but probably not. I'll probably be just coaching my kids, that's for sure."