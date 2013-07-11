Denard Robinson among NFL's most fascinating players in 2013

3) Antonio Cromartie, CB, New York Jets: You think of him as the cat who struggled to name all his kids on "Hard Knocks." But if you've been watching Cromartie over the past few years, you've seen a guy develop into a truly great corner who merited serious consideration for first-team All-Pro honors last season. And Cromartie also has become a leader for the Jets. He was the glue when Darrelle Revis was hurt last year. This offseason, it was Cromartie who organized detailed workouts on the West Coast for his teammates. That's a far cry from the immaturity he displayed earlier in his career.