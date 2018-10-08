Debrief: Suspect decisions mark Cowboys, Eagles in Week 5

FiveThirtyEight.com projects the Chiefs to win nearly three games more than the next closest AFC team (Cincinnati), while the Rams are projected to win two more games than the next closest NFC team (Saints). Of course that forecast can and will change, but it's already deep enough in the season for anything less than a playoff bye to be a big disappointment for either team. That's especially true for the Chiefs if they can win next week in New England. The Chiefs' ability to win a big game against the Jaguars on Sunday with a lot of help from their defense is a strong indicator this team won't fade away.