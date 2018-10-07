Chiefs' Chris Jones, Dee Ford ejected vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones' and linebacker Dee Ford's days were done early. But not before they went out with a bang. A few of them, actually.

Jones was ejected in the third quarter after punching a Jacksonville Jaguar in the back of the thigh during a PAT attempt of the Chiefs' 30-14 win Sunday.

Jones added to the lead in the first half went he deftly read Blake Bortles' screen pass and returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. The pick-6 put the Chiefs ahead, 20-0, going into halftime.

Jones also had a sack, as the Chiefs have effectually harassed Bortles for the entire afternoon. Among those doing so was Ford, who was ejected in the fourth quarter after taunting Bortles while earning a second personal foul.

Ford collected five tackles, including a sack, and forced a fumble from Bortles that Kansas City recovered. The Chiefs forced five turnovers from Bortles and sacked him five times.