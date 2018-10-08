Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing leader

One of the most prolific passers in NFL history has added a remarkable record to his long list of Hall of Fame-caliber achievements.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's all-time passing record of 71,940 yards during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins. He set the mark on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith. He needed 201 yards to surpass Manning's mark -- the TD gave him 228 yards on the night and the Saints a 26-13 lead.

The 39-year-old signal caller was honored during a brief stoppage in play after breaking the record, receiving an ovation from players and fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans as he huddled with his family and Saints owner Gayle Benson. The ball caught by Smith was given to Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker for display in Canton, Ohio.

Brees entered the game third all-time in passing yards with 71,740 before passing No. 2 Brett Favre (71,838). Brees is roughly 5,000 yards ahead of the next active player on the all-time passing list -- No. 4 Tom Brady at 67,077.

Brees passed Favre's total on a 6-yard pass to Alvin Kamara during the second quarter.

It also took Brees fewer games than Manning to pass for 71,740 yards -- Brees achieved the feat in 253 games compared to Manning's 266. He also has a higher career completion percentage (67.1) than Manning (65.3) and Favre (62.0). He surpassed Favre earlier this season to become the NFL's all-time completion leader.

Brees told reporters this week he "never would have dreamed" of setting the all-time passing mark when he first entered the league with the San Diego Chargers in 2001. He said he was "extremely grateful" to be in position to break the record but added that his focus going into game was on beating Washington, not setting the record.

Manning took a timeout from prepping dinner to congratulate Brees on breaking the record (and to congratulate him for breaking his TD record, which should fall to Brees next season):

Favre also congratulated Brees on passing him on the all-time list: