Debrief: How every NFC contender must improve in 2020

The Rams and Bears both finished Monday Night Football with 5-2 records, but not all 5-2 records are created equal. The Rams have the look of a January team that matters with the most efficient rushing attack in football, a creative play-caller, two defensive game-changers and the immortal Johnny Hekker﻿. The Bears have a strong defense -- for 2020 -- and an offense out of 1977.

Chicago's defense out-scored its offense Monday night in their desultory 24-10 loss in Los Angeles, a reminder that the Bears are overmatched whether Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky is at quarterback. Starting running back David Montgomery struggles to break tackles and doesn't have a lot of juice. The receiving weapons fall off a cliff after poor Allen Robinson, who seems to be crushed after every Foles moon ball. The offensive line has declined from a year ago, struggling to open up holes in the running game or protect Foles for long. And Foles knows it. ESPN's Brian Griese said during the broadcast that Foles told the ESPN crew that sometimes Bears coach Matt Nagy calls in a play that Foles knows won't work because he won't have enough time in the pocket. That's both damning and clearly true for anyone who watched Foles try to create plays under duress on Monday night. (When asked about Griese's comments after the game, Foles said they were the result of a miscommunication between him and Griese.)

The Bears' defense is good enough to keep them in games, but I don't trust defense-led teams in this era because even the best defenses (Tampa, Chicago, Baltimore, Pittsburgh) can give up 30 points in any given week. Those are just the rules of the game in 2020 and it's hard to imagine the Bears' offensive talent playing well by those rules in January, if they even get there.