Debrief: Future free agents who stand to make bank with 2020 play

Taysom Hill is technically under contract for 2021 -- but he's got a real chance to impact his earnings next year and beyond. His two-year, $21 million deal has been the subject of fascination since the day he signed it in April. Now given the chance to succeed Drew Brees as the franchise quarterback for one of the premier organizations in football, his audition over the next month will likely decide how the Saints approach the position in 2021.





It's getting harder by the week to envision the 41-year-old Brees playing another season, especially after the reports that the Saints expected him to retire after last season. With Brees going on injured reserve last week, Hill has at least two more games to prove he's worthy of a longer look after winning his debut start Sunday against the Falcons. There could be a scenario where Hill plays well enough that Brees doesn't get his job back this year.





Hill's contract feels like a placeholder. He's due more than $12 million in 2021, which is somewhere above a top-shelf veteran backup and below a true starting quarter. Perhaps the Saints could pair Hill with a rookie and use 2021 to evaluate them both, or perhaps the Saints rip up the contract to give Hill more money on a longer deal and possibly lower his cap 2021 cap hit. That sounds more like the traditional Mickey Loomis move, but Hill will have to ball out to earn it.





Sunday's performance against Atlanta was mostly encouraging. While he didn't always make quick decisions, and his deep ball could be a limiting factor (not unlike Brees), Hill also made some quality throws against pressure. Michael Thomas was more productive in one game with Hill than he was in three games combined with Brees this season. Hill connected on a number of traditional dropback timing throws. Most importantly, Hill's running ability, combined with the presence of Alvin Kamara, opens up the passing game dramatically.





The job figures to get tougher next week at Denver, but the upcoming matchups (at Atlanta in Week 13 and at Philadelphia in Week 14) are manageable. The Saints' defense and offensive line make life easier on any quarterback, and the franchise has performed the Patriots-like feat of remaining a top-five NFL team four years running. Now is the time for the Saints to cash in all their great regular seasons with a long playoff run, which makes the stakes so high to this fascinating likely end of the Brees era.