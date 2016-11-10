DeAngelo Williams undergoes knee surgery

Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams underwent knee surgery this week and it could keep him out at least three weeks, a source informed told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghSports.com was the first to report the news.
The 33-year-old veteran started the season off hot, accumulating more than 300 yards from scrimmage with Le'Veon Bell out due to suspension.
With Bell back, however, Williams' role has decreased. He's carried the ball a grand total of nine times since the calendar flipped to October.
He missed Pittsburgh's Week 7 game against the Patriots with a knee injury, and Fitzgerald Toussaint was tabbed the backup for Bell in that game. Williams has missed quite a few practices dealing with the ailment ever since.