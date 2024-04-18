Davante Adams among five WR1s who need most help from 2024 NFL Draft

It appears Pickens will be given a chance to prove he is capable of being an alpha WR1 in his third NFL season. This offseason, the Steelers made a major change at quarterback, trading away Kenny Pickett and acquiring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They also shipped Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, with only less costly depth pieces being added. Pickens hit new career highs in targets (106), receptions (63), receiving yards (1,140) and receiving TDs (five) in 2023. However, he has yet to post a season with 70-plus receptions in college or the NFL as a full-time WR1.





Pickens is a strong, big-bodied receiver who is incredible at the catch point and playing through contact. His highlight reel certainly isn’t lacking wow plays. However, Pickens has struggled to consistently create separation on his own. Per Next Gen Stats, he averaged just 2.3 yards of separation per target in 2023, which ranked third-lowest among wide receivers with 75-plus targets. It would highly benefit Pickens if the Steelers added a technically sound wideout to play on the opposite side of him.





Best fit: Roman Wilson, Michigan (Draft projection: Round 2)





Wilson would be a fantastic fit for the Steelers' offense; he is exactly the type of receiver that would allow Pickens to have more space to work with along the perimeter. Wilson isn’t the flashiest wideout in this draft class, but he is a smooth route runner with reliable hands who does all the little things well.