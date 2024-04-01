Robert Saleh: Mike Williams has a 'long way to go' in ACL recovery, but Jets 'confident' he'll be ready Week 1 

However, the recovery time for a then-21-year-old RB is likely to be different than that of a 29-year-old wideout with an injury history.

Williams suffered his season-ending injury on Sept. 24, 2023, giving him a tad more runway than Hall had the previous campaign. After he inked his deal in New York, the wideout said that he expected to be ready for Week 1.

The Jets brass have maintained that timeline but pumped the brakes about how much they expect from the big-play receiver out of the gate. General manager Joe Douglas said last week the team didn't expect him to be ready for the start of training camp.

The key date is Week 1, but any work Williams gets before that would be beneficial, particularly in building rapport with Aaron Rodgers.