Darren McFadden, Jay Cutler, Joe Philbin head guys on the spot

He was solid early on in Baltimore, after being drafted in the first round. He won a ring, in fact ... but then things went south and the Ravens didn't try to bring him back. Oher signed a four-year, $20 million deal with Tennessee ... only to be released after Year 1. Now, he's a Panther -- and Carolina is in desperate need of help on the offensive line. Consequently, Oher's getting an opportunity to start at left tackle. If he can't capitalize in 2015, it might be the end of the road. And based upon the last few years, color me skeptical. Honestly, I'm surprised the Panthers think he can still hold down the blind side.