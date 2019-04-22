Daniel Jeremiah's top 100 prospects for 2019 NFL Draft

Brown is a DeSean Jackson clone. He has a similar build and the same explosive playmaking skills as the three-time Pro Bowler. He lines up outside and in the slot. He easily defeats press coverage with his quickness -- and when corners elect to play off coverage, he eats up their cushion in a hurry. He is a blur on deep posts and go routes, showing both suddenness off the line and another gear once the ball is thrown to him. He has also shown the ability to quickly get in/out of breaks when working back to the quarterback on curls and comebacks. He plays much bigger than his size (5-9, 166 pounds) down the field, attacking the football at the highest point. He is dynamic after the catch. Overall, Brown might lack ideal size, but he's a polished receiver and a threat to score from anywhere on the field. He did undergo Lisfranc surgery in January, which means he's probably not a lock for the top 20. I don't see him falling out of the first round, though.