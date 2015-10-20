Damarious Randall denies Philip Rivers to keep Pack perfect

Power of the moment: It's a good thing the Broncos' defense has been lights out, because the play of normally excellent quarterback Peyton Manning has been abysmal. While Manning has proceeded to lead the league in interceptions, the Broncos' defense has picked up the slack. On Sunday, the Broncos had four sacks of Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown to lift the team's season total to 26, the most through six games in franchise history. The defense also matched Manning's three-interception total with three interceptions of their own. Bruton's pick thwarted the Browns' final chance to get a winning score in regulation and forced overtime, which is when the Broncos eventually emerged victorious.