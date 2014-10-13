Dallas Cowboys make statement; Pittsburgh Steelers disappoint

Cleveland bludgeoned Pittsburgh for a very simple reason: The Browns are better. They have the better defense. And even without Josh Gordon, they have more talent overall. Cleveland is well-coached under Mike Pettine. The Browns are plucky; they run the ball with authority. And while I was right about Cleveland as a team, I was wrong about Brian Hoyer as a quarterback. He has been much better than I anticipated. Cleveland is a legit wild-card contender.