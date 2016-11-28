Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders headline Super Bowl LI contenders

Last season's second-half collapse is a distant memory. Matt Ryan is a top-five candidate for MVP and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan should be the AP Assistant Coach of the Year. (Lil' Shanny will get my vote.) Julio Jones is a force of nature, on pace for his third straight season over 1,500 yards receiving. The Falcons can run the football. Mohamed Sanu and Alex Mack are pros' pros who have helped changed the culture. Bottom line: This offense is multidimensional and explosive -- the kind of unit that should be a nightmare in January. Atlanta's defense is improved, as Vic Beasley (9.5 sacks) has emerged as the edge pass rusher this team has lacked for so long.