College game breeding next-generation play schemes

Surace's office, nestled just behind the stadium here in south central New Jersey, is a good place to start. Maybe not to rip off his playbook directly -- a three-quarterback system could work in theory, but not with the current 46-man gameday roster size in the NFL -- but to absorb his philosophy. He thinks of quarterbacks the way baseball scouts think of shortstops, the mind set that every great baseball prospect starts out as a shortstop. He is on a constant quest to build a better, smarter and more cohesive unit -- everyone offers themselves up for the greater good, everyone experiments, everyone listens.